1,459 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 71,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Essex LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 75,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,766,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.04. 1,292,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,078. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.46 and a 200 day moving average of $181.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.46.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

