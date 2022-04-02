1,740 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 101,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 181,176 shares of company stock worth $22,174,102 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $108.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,867,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,250,781. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.24. The company has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

