1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1847 Goedeker had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%.

Shares of NYSE:GOED opened at $2.15 on Friday. 1847 Goedeker has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $228.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on 1847 Goedeker in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 2,077.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 291,816 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 92,205 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the fourth quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 63.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 29,685 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

