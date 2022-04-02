1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1847 Goedeker had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%.
Shares of NYSE:GOED opened at $2.15 on Friday. 1847 Goedeker has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $228.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on 1847 Goedeker in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
1847 Goedeker Company Profile (Get Rating)
1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.
