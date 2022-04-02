$185.47 Million in Sales Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNNGet Rating) will post sales of $185.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.04 million to $187.79 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $179.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $754.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $747.37 million to $768.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $792.19 million, with estimates ranging from $747.36 million to $820.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

NNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

NYSE NNN traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $45.81. 1,600,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,191. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 140.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,113,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,862,000 after purchasing an additional 935,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,833 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,109,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,768,000 after purchasing an additional 709,779 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,963,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,376,000 after purchasing an additional 87,655 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.