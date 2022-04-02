$185.47 Million in Sales Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) will post sales of $185.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.04 million to $187.79 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $179.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $754.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $747.37 million to $768.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $792.19 million, with estimates ranging from $747.36 million to $820.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

NNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

NYSE NNN traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $45.81. 1,600,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,191. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 140.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,113,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,862,000 after purchasing an additional 935,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,833 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,109,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,768,000 after purchasing an additional 709,779 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,963,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,376,000 after purchasing an additional 87,655 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

