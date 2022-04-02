1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (BCOW) and The Competition Critical Analysis

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s rivals have a beta of 0.70, suggesting that their average share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

25.6% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0.46% 0.14% 0.02% 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Competitors 23.50% 8.92% 0.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 N/A 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Competitors 121 457 282 17 2.22

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential downside of 0.46%. Given 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin $18.51 million $90,000.00 3,075.84 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Competitors $138.57 million $38.61 million 147.96

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin rivals beat 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile (Get Rating)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

