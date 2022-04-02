1irstcoin (FST) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,823.00

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $787,109.53 and approximately $4,823.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 55.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000062 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000890 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,680,709 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.