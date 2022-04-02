1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on 1st Source in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SRCE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.39. 51,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,900. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.07. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.66.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 33.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in 1st Source by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in 1st Source by 3,058.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in 1st Source by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

