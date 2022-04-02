$2.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) will report $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.73. SYNNEX reported earnings of $2.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $11.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.39 to $13.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.38.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $98,434.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,965 shares of company stock valued at $413,147 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $102.74. 306,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

