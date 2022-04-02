$210.44 Million in Sales Expected for Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $210.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $208.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $211.50 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year sales of $821.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $844.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $982.76 million, with estimates ranging from $873.00 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. Traeger’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COOK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Traeger from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at $516,826,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at $90,296,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at $28,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at $24,729,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at $24,513,000. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COOK traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.42. 658,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84. Traeger has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

