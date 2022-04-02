23,348 Shares in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Pearson by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pearson by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pearson by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. Pearson plc has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.1894 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

PSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $608.33.

Pearson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.