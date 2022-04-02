$251.41 Million in Sales Expected for Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) will report $251.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vacasa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $249.63 million to $254.91 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vacasa will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vacasa.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

VCSA traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 829,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,944. Vacasa has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at $840,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,651,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at about $519,780,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

