$30.10 Million in Sales Expected for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) will announce $30.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.40 million. Kura Sushi USA posted sales of $9.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 231.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full year sales of $132.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.90 million to $133.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $177.00 million, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $178.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kura Sushi USA.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 17.8% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 102,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the period. 32.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRUS stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,691. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.58. The stock has a market cap of $543.39 million, a PE ratio of -94.83 and a beta of 2.18. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62.

About Kura Sushi USA (Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.