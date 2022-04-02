$312.17 Million in Sales Expected for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) to announce $312.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $309.34 million and the highest is $315.00 million. Calavo Growers posted sales of $276.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $274.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

CVGW traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.49. 133,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,133. The stock has a market cap of $664.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 0.87. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 209.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 596.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

