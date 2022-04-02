3,138 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Bought by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSSC. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2,792.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $321,000.

Shares of GSSC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.49. 26,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,896. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $71.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.17.

