$329.03 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) to report sales of $329.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.58 million to $332.90 million. Oxford Industries posted sales of $265.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,321. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.73. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $114.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

