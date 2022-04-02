$340.38 Million in Sales Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $340.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $339.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $341.31 million. Wix.com posted sales of $304.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.35). The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.53.

WIX stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.11. 1,152,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,177. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $329.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Wix.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

