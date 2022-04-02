34,415 Shares in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in BigCommerce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1,333.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BIGC stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.
In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $592,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $118,889.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,149 shares of company stock worth $3,464,837 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.
About BigCommerce (Get Rating)
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.