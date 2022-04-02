34,415 Shares in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in BigCommerce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1,333.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIGC stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $592,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $118,889.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,149 shares of company stock worth $3,464,837 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

