$38.30 Billion in Sales Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $38.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.84 billion and the highest is $38.69 billion. JD.com posted sales of $31.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year sales of $179.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.50 billion to $180.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $208.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $202.43 billion to $216.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC reduced their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in JD.com by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,990 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 835.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,659,000 after buying an additional 7,277,722 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,850,000 after buying an additional 4,217,735 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,391,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,869,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,837 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,599,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,454,578. The company has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of -155.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day moving average of $73.63. JD.com has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

