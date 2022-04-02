3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $24,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in 3M by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in 3M by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after buying an additional 33,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in 3M by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after buying an additional 24,384 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

MMM opened at $149.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.50. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

