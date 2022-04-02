$4.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.54 billion. Square posted sales of $5.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $19.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.02 billion to $20.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.78 billion to $27.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Square.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.16.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,515. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Square by 47.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Square by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Square by 43.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Square by 43.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ stock opened at $133.62 on Wednesday. Square has a 52 week low of $82.72 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.03 and a beta of 2.32.

Square Company Profile (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.