$430.53 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) will announce $430.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400.10 million and the highest is $470.30 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $358.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.87.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $209.57. The stock had a trading volume of 501,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,484. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $132.99 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.18 and a 200-day moving average of $196.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 97.09%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,573. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,689,000 after purchasing an additional 122,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,621,000 after buying an additional 541,283 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,647,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,072,000 after buying an additional 119,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,643,000 after buying an additional 82,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,306,000 after buying an additional 147,659 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

