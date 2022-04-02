$430.53 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXRGet Rating) will announce $430.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400.10 million and the highest is $470.30 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $358.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.87.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $209.57. The stock had a trading volume of 501,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,484. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $132.99 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.18 and a 200-day moving average of $196.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 97.09%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,573. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,689,000 after purchasing an additional 122,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,621,000 after buying an additional 541,283 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,647,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,072,000 after buying an additional 119,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,643,000 after buying an additional 82,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,306,000 after buying an additional 147,659 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.