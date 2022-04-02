569 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $912,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 243.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,082,000.

Shares of BBEU stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.81.

