$57.04 Million in Sales Expected for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $57.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.20 million and the highest is $60.40 million. Cryoport reported sales of $53.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year sales of $260.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $269.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $318.84 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $351.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $180,183 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cryoport by 35.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 47.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth $158,000.

Shares of Cryoport stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.76. The stock had a trading volume of 542,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,466. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $86.30.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

