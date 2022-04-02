$631.37 Million in Sales Expected for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) will announce $631.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $626.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $635.40 million. Endo International reported sales of $717.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The company had revenue of $789.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Endo International’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENDP. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

NASDAQ ENDP remained flat at $$2.31 during trading hours on Monday. 4,322,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,330,908. Endo International has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $539.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Endo International by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Endo International by 130.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Endo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

