$64.41 Million in Sales Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCFGet Rating) to report $64.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.24 million. Tattooed Chef posted sales of $52.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year sales of $280.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.81 million to $281.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $347.28 million, with estimates ranging from $338.00 million to $353.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 38.41%.

TTCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

TTCF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. 509,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,695. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23. Tattooed Chef has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after buying an additional 142,260 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Tattooed Chef by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,237,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

