6,407 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,407 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 1.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 116,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 34.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.6% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 38,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.6% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 145,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

DOX traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.46. 562,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,623. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $83.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

