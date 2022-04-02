$668.76 Million in Sales Expected for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) will post sales of $668.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Renewable Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $780.31 million and the lowest is $628.64 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,325,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,969 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,466.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,134,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,850 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,498,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,289 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth $34,984,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $34,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

BEP stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.97. 264,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,868. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.52. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $44.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -182.86%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.