8,424 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Acquired by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. HSBC cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

TTE stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,974,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $60.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.