$905.29 Million in Sales Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) will report $905.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $900.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $909.90 million. Akamai Technologies posted sales of $842.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $456,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,458 shares of company stock worth $2,724,709. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $120.51. The stock had a trading volume of 891,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,460. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $121.80.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

