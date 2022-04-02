$96.70 Million in Sales Expected for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) will report $96.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.90 million and the lowest is $96.40 million. Yext reported sales of $91.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year sales of $405.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $404.50 million to $405.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $435.44 million, with estimates ranging from $433.92 million to $437.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Truist Financial lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.83. 1,601,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,861. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. Yext has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Yext news, insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $76,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,002 shares of company stock worth $583,714. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,815,000 after buying an additional 1,041,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Yext by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after buying an additional 933,914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter worth about $8,565,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 414.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 923,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 744,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Yext by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 646,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

