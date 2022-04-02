9,602 Shares in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Purchased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter.

Get X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:USSG opened at $41.83 on Friday. X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $44.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.98.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.