A.G. BARR’s (BAG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

BAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 655 ($8.58) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 517 ($6.77) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 566.75 ($7.42).

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 539 ($7.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 508.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 512.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £603.84 million and a PE ratio of 19.18. A.G. BARR has a 52 week low of GBX 462.50 ($6.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 590 ($7.73).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, insider Stuart Lorimer acquired 3,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 544 ($7.13) per share, with a total value of £19,877.76 ($26,038.46). Insiders have acquired 3,743 shares of company stock worth $2,032,648 over the last ninety days.

A.G. BARR Company Profile (Get Rating)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.