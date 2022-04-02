AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO Sells $609,623.89 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 12,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $609,623.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AAR alerts:

On Wednesday, March 30th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 3,322 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $163,708.16.

AAR stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.96.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.