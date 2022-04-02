AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) VP Sells $59,532.00 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $59,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.66. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $51.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.73 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIR. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AAR by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.
AAR Company Profile (Get Rating)
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.
