AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AB Electrolux (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.33.

AB Electrolux (publ) stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,868. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.26. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $59.80.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

