ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.21. ACM Research posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.91%. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACMR. Roth Capital cut their price target on ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ACM Research from $44.00 to $46.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ACM Research from $33.33 to $36.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on ACM Research from $41.67 to $43.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of ACMR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.78. 735,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,990. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78.

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $1,007,162.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $321,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 61.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,246,000 after buying an additional 30,609 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 102.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 36,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 17.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

