Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the electronics maker on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Acuity Brands has a payout ratio of 4.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $11.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

AYI stock opened at $191.12 on Friday. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $159.57 and a 52 week high of $224.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.42.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 434.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

