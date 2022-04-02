Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 80,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,564,829 shares.The stock last traded at $4.71 and had previously closed at $5.02.

Several research firms have commented on ADGI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADGI. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.