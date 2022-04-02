Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) Trading Up 199.3%

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG – Get Rating) was up 199.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 144,969 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 397% from the average daily volume of 29,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADMG)

Adamant DRI Processing & Minerals Group engages in the mining, process, production and sale of direct reduced iron feed stock. The company was founded on March 13,1964 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

