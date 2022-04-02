Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company’s lead product consists of AD04 which is in clinical stage. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE. “

ADIL traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.03. 117,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,320. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $5.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $48.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 7,419.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

