Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company’s lead product consists of AD04 which is in clinical stage. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE. “
ADIL traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.03. 117,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,320. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $5.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $48.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.64.
About Adial Pharmaceuticals
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.
