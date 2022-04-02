adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $322.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on adidas from €340.00 ($373.63) to €315.00 ($346.15) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on adidas from €344.00 ($378.02) to €353.00 ($387.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on adidas in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of ADDYY stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.31. 66,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.79. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $93.86 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of adidas by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of adidas by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of adidas by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its stake in adidas by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

