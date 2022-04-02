Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $570.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $590.24.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $458.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $216.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a 12 month low of $407.94 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.