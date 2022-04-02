Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $148.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $159.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

AMD opened at $108.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.24. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,176 shares of company stock valued at $22,174,102. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $255,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 95,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

