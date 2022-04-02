AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $51.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.75. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 19.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 54,072 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 200.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter worth $4,101,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 113.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 37,153 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

