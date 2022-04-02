Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$10.50 to C$12.00. The company traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 45063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

AAVVF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.53.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 94.29%. The firm had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

