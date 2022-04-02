Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Cormark

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.05.

AAV opened at C$8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.32. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.89 and a 12 month high of C$9.27.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$159.26 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Director Stephen Balog acquired 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$27,236.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at C$544,712.52. Also, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 150,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total value of C$1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,162,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,714,470.48.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

