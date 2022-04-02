Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $10.85.

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 71,465.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 39,306 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 15,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

