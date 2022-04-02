AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,270,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,164,000 after purchasing an additional 196,506 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Old Republic International by 126.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,438,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,063 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 13.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,856,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,058,000 after acquiring an additional 345,339 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Old Republic International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,407,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,688,000 after acquiring an additional 28,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 20.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,199,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,873,000 after acquiring an additional 369,102 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORI opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,890 shares of company stock worth $74,719. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

