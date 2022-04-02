AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 14.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 8.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,315,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,854,000 after buying an additional 268,691 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 95.5% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,767,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,365,000 after buying an additional 863,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 5.8% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 169,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSXP stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.41. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.00. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $46.25.

Phillips 66 Partners ( NYSE:PSXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 41.90%. The company had revenue of $503.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.85%.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,623 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $72,272.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSXP. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Sunday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

