AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $227,000 in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRE. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Duke Realty by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

DRE stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.78%.

DRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.27.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

